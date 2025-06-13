A new book challenges conventional wisdom about the factors driving individual success, arguing that sibling relationships have a far greater influence than previously understood. In The Family Dynamic: A Journey Into the Mystery of Sibling Success, New York Times writer Susan Dominus examines six families, tracing their paths to achievement – from Olympic gold to literary acclaim – and highlighting the often overlooked power of sibling dynamics.

Dominus, an ambitious student herself, recalls a moment at a friend’s family dinner table. “They discussed current events. And I thought this was all the greatest thing until the father turned to me and asked me to solve one of those math problems,” she said. “And my mind went completely blank. I mean, I didn’t even know where to begin, you know? And I just burst into tears.“

The New York Times journalist asked herself, “What if my parents were pushing me to be better in math? And maybe I’d have more to say about politics if we were discussing current events every night.“

In her writings, Dominus highlights research that found when an older sibling succeeds academically, younger siblings often do better as well — this isn’t just about shared parenting, but also about the unique dynamics between siblings.

Furthermore, in families with different socioeconomic backgrounds, resource distribution and family priorities greatly impact how each child develops. Wealthier families tend to invest more in weaker children, while lower-income families often focus on nurturing the most talented sibling, influencing each child’s perception of their potential.

In this Studio 2 Extra interview with Cherri Gregg, Dominus shares her personal journey and insights gained from her research.