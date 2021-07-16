Even with fewer drivers on the road, Philadelphia saw an 80% increase in fatal accidents in 2020 – an alarming statistic that officials hope remains an abnormality. As commuter traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels, so do concerns about construction, congestion and sharing the road. We’re joined by KELLEY YEMEN, Director of the Office of Complete Streets to discuss the city’s plans to improve conditions for commuters and goals for zero traffic-related deaths. We also talk with EMANUEL ROBINSON, a research scientist who studies how human behavior influences transportation, especially when it comes to distracted and reckless driving. We’ll look at the joy, frustration and anonymity of commuting.