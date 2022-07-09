The Regional Roundup: July 11, 2022

Camden County recently recorded its first case of Monkeypox, as the virus slowly spreads in several states. But what exactly does it look like, how worried should we be, and is another “pandemic” really coming?

Our guest is Dr. Stuart Isaacs, Associate Professor of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. (@PennMedicine)

Farmers in New Jersey are struggling to stay afloat with the rising cost of goods, a competitive labor market, and supermarkets relying more on cheaper imports. We’ll discuss the economic strain confronting farmers throughout the Garden State.

Our guests are Amy Zorn, owner of Hunter’s Farm Market, and Brooke McMinn (@bdmcminn), Executive Director of the New Jersey Agricultural Society.

A Library Company of Philadelphia exhibition shows the history of mental illness treatment by sharing the stories of 19th century insane asylum patients—in their own words. Hearing Voices: Memories from the Margins of Mental Health explores what mental health treatment did right – and what was very, very wrong.

Our guest is Rachel D’Agostino, Curator of Printed Books at The Library Company of Philadelphia and co-curator of the exhibition (@librarycompany)