The Regional Roundup – February 28th

We’re joined by Sheryl Lee Ralph, actor, singer and activist who stars as a veteran kindergarten teacher in the hit ABC sitcom, Abbott Elementary, set in the underfunded and struggling Philadelphia School District. She discusses her acclaimed career spanning more than four decades, from Dreamgirls to Abbott, and her political connections to Philly.

Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court has finally selected a new congressional map that shifts some district lines and has a few wins for both major political parties. We’ll find out what the new districting means for voters in the Keystone State.

Guest: Sam Dunklau, WITF Capitol Bureau Chief (@SamDunklau)

We also talk about the latest in sports, including MLB lockout negotiations and James Harden’s arrival to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Guest: Marcus Hayes, Sports columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer (@inkstainedretch)