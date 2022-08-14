The Regional Roundup: August 15, 2022

The Inflation Reduction Act includes tax credits for electric and hybrid vehicles, a cap on future emissions and other incentives to ditch gas-powered cars. But will enough consumers consider switching to an EV with infrastructure still lacking and high costs creating financial barriers and inequities?

We’ll talk with John Paul MacDuffie, Director of the Program on Vehicle and Mobility Innovation at The Wharton School.

Every year, about one third of people waiting for a life-changing organ transplant will get one, as myths about donation fuel hesitancy and deter many people from becoming donors. This National Minority Donor Awareness Month, we’ll talk about the importance of organ donation and what it really means, demand for transplants outpacing demand, and improving healthcare technology to bring patients a step closer to what they need.

Our guests are Rick Hasz, President and CEO of Gift of Life Donor Program, and patient advocate Timmy Nelson, who carries on the work of his donor and her family after receiving a new kidney—and a new outlook on life.

Is extreme heat threatening your garden? We’ll talk about plants that tolerate heat, how to help your garden survive, what to plant now and creating a garden you love with horticulturalist Jenny Rose Carey. Her new book is The Ultimate Flower Gardener’s Guide.