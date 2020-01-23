The lawsuit trying to desegregate N.J. schools

Listen to The Why wherever you get your podcasts:

Studies have found New Jersey has some of the most segregated public schools in the U.S. — despite being one of few states whose constitution bans de facto school segregation. A landmark lawsuit is trying to change that and could bring major changes to education in the Garden State.

Guest: NJ Spotlight founder & reporter John Mooney