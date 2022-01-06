The Jan. 6 investigations: Who will be held accountable?

For a year, federal agents have been tracking down rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6 and have made over 700 arrests. It’s one of the Justice Department’s largest criminal investigations, with potentially 2,500 people facing charges that could include breaching the Capitol and attempting to prevent Congress from certifying the election.

A House Select Committee on January 6 is also investigating the events of that day and has subpoenaed Mark Meadows and Steve Bannon among others. Six Capitol and DC police have sued former President Donald Trump.

This hour, what have we learned one year after the Capitol insurrection? Who is being held accountable for the attack? And will former President Trump and his allies pay any price for their involvement?

Guests

KIM WEHLE, professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law and a former Assistant U.S. attorney and author of What You Need to Know about Voting and Why. @kimwehle

LUKE BROADWATER, New York Times Congressional correspondent who has been covering the January 6 investigations.@lukebroadwater

Recommended reading

The New York Times, In the Capitol’s Shadow, the Jan. 6 Panel Quietly Ramps Up Inquiry – “with the anniversary of the riot looming on Thursday, the panel has redoubled its efforts in the face of mounting resistance from the former president. It is rushing to make as much progress as possible before January 2023.”

The New York Times, The Capitol Police and the Scars of Jan. 6 -“Gonell slipped on a pile of shields wet with toxic spray and feared that the rioters, grabbing his leg, his shield, his arm, would pull him apart before he was somehow able to right himself.”

The Hill, Midterms are coming: Will we get answers on Jan. 6 before it’s too late? – “While he was president, Trump thumbed his nose at any requests for information. Now that Trump is a private citizen, he continues to push the spurious argument that he totally controls the confidentiality of his White House records. “