Last week, FBI agents searched former President Trump’s Florida residence and club, Mar-a-Lago, and removed boxes of classified government documents. According to the warrant, the DOJ was investigating if Trump violated the Espionage Act or unlawfully obstructed, possessed, or destroyed official materials. One question many people are asking is why the former president would take top secret materials with him when he left the White House.

The investigation into Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents is just one of several legal probes he is facing. A district attorney in Georgia is investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, there are criminal and civil inquiries into Trump’s business in New York and the investigation into the January 6th insurrection is ongoing. This hour, the latest on Trump’s legal troubles starting with the Mar-a-Lago search and the jeopardy he could be facing. But first a former NSA lawyer explains how government secrets are classified and how they are supposed to be handled.

Guests

Glenn Gerstell, Former general counsel of the National Security Agency (NSA) and Central Security Service (CSS) from 2015 to 2020. He’s a non-resident Senior Adviser at the Center for Strategic & International Studies.

Lauren Ouziel, Professor at Temple University Beasley School of Law and a former federal prosecutor in Southern District of New York and later the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Hugo Lowell, congressional reporter for The Guardian @hugolowell