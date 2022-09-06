The latest in the Trump classified documents investigation

A U.S. District judge granted former President Trump’s request to have a special master review evidence and classified documents that the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago last month. In Trump’s motion, he asserted that some of the documents might be protected by attorney-client or executive privilege. Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon, who made the ruling, also temporarily blocked the Department of Justice from continuing its criminal investigation into the documents they collected from the resort.

This hour, the latest in the special master ruling, and where this leaves the investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents.

Guests

Charlie Savage, The New York Times Pulitzer Prize-winning national security and legal reporter. He’s the author of Power Wars: The Relentless Rise of Presidential Authority and Secrecy. @charlie_savage

Craig Green, Professor of Law at Temple University and a former Justice Department lawyer who worked for the George W. Bush administration. He also clerked for Merrick Garland.

