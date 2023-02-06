U.S. officials offer Congress briefing on Trump documents

Officials have declined to answer most questions in public or private about what they found citing the ongoing criminal investigation and a separate “risk assessment” of the possible damage to intelligence sources.

Rep. Mike Turner, who heads the House Intelligence Committee, told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that the administration notified him it would brief on the documents this week.

“This administration needs to understand we do have national security urgent matters,” said Turner, R-Ohio. he also called on the White House to brief him on the Chinese balloon shot down Saturday.

“What’s interesting is that the moment this balloon became public, I got a notice not from the administration that I’m going to get a briefing on this balloon, but they have to rush to Congress now to talk to us about Donald Trump’s documents,” he said.

Three people familiar with the matter confirmed a congressional briefing was offered to the “Gang of Eight” — the Republican and Democratic leaders of the House and Senate and of both intelligence committees. The people spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters.

Any briefing is not expected to include direct access to the documents that were seized, the people said.

Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla., the leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee, asked for that access in a letter last week to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines.