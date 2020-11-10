The impact and lessons from the shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.

Air Date: November 9, 2020
Walter Wallace Jr.’s casket is moved out of New Temple Baptist Church in North Philadelphia.

Walter Wallace Jr.’s casket is moved out of New Temple Baptist Church in North Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Philadelphia police released bodycam footage of the shooting of Walter Wallace Jr in Philadelphia, as well as the 911 call that sparked the incident. Today, we’ll talk about what happened that day, the subsequent protests, and how it fits into the bigger picture with the Black Lives Matter movement. Among our guests will be Temple professor and activist, MARC LAMONT HILLZAKIA WILLIAMS of the non-profit organization Black Men Heal, and JOHN WHITE, CEO and President of the Consortium.

