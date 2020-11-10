The impact and lessons from the shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.

Philadelphia police released bodycam footage of the shooting of Walter Wallace Jr in Philadelphia, as well as the 911 call that sparked the incident. Today, we’ll talk about what happened that day, the subsequent protests, and how it fits into the bigger picture with the Black Lives Matter movement. Among our guests will be Temple professor and activist, MARC LAMONT HILL, ZAKIA WILLIAMS of the non-profit organization Black Men Heal, and JOHN WHITE, CEO and President of the Consortium.