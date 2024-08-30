The Hidden Forces That Shape Our Behavior

What are the forces that shape our lives? That determine who we are, how we live, and where we end up? It’s easy to think that our lives are mostly the result of decisions we’ve made, from the career we choose, to where we settle down, to who — if anyone — we end up with.

But there are plenty of factors outside our control that influence our lives — other people, larger social trends, and our subconscious behaviors. On this episode, we take a look at some of the hidden forces that shape our behaviors and decisions — in ways that we often leave unexamined.

We hear stories about the chameleon effect, and how mirroring those around us affects the ways we’re perceived – by others and ourselves. We take a deep dive into implicit bias to find out how it shapes our behavior, and whether trainings designed to combat bias actually work. And we examine hierarchies, looking at what form or level of these power structures lead to the most productive behavior.

Also heard on this week’s episode: