The future of housing

Air Date: November 18, 2020
Abandoned homes owned by the PHA on the 2900 block of Westmont Street

Abandoned homes owned by the PHA on the 2900 block of Westmont Street are slated to be rehabbed and occupied by housing protesters who lived in encampments over the summer in Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

For a long time, “The American Dream” included a single family home, white picket fence, and two car garage. But lifestyles, family units, and income levels have changed, and so should the definition of what we consider home. That’s the argument that DIANA LIND puts forth in her new book, Brave New Home: Our Future in Smarter, Simpler, Happier Housing. She joins the show along with TYA WINN, the new Executive Director of Philly’s Community Design Collaborative. This hour, we look at sustainable affordable housing, communal living arrangements, multigenerational homes, and other creative housing alternatives for solutions to combat the loneliness and isolation that the culture of single-family homes has helped create.

