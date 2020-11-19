The future of housing

For a long time, “The American Dream” included a single family home, white picket fence, and two car garage. But lifestyles, family units, and income levels have changed, and so should the definition of what we consider home. That’s the argument that DIANA LIND puts forth in her new book, Brave New Home: Our Future in Smarter, Simpler, Happier Housing. She joins the show along with TYA WINN, the new Executive Director of Philly’s Community Design Collaborative. This hour, we look at sustainable affordable housing, communal living arrangements, multigenerational homes, and other creative housing alternatives for solutions to combat the loneliness and isolation that the culture of single-family homes has helped create.