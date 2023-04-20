The teenage years are always difficult to navigate, but lately they’ve become even harder for young people facing pressure at school, on social media and living with the threat of gun violence. Adolescents are reporting record rates of anxiety, depression and thoughts of suicide. So how can adults help young people through this painful and awkward time?

Psychologist Lisa Damour has written a book to help parents understand the emotional journey of adolescents, that negative emotions are normal, and how to best support the young people in their lives. It’s called The Emotional Lives of Teenagers: Raising Connect, Capable, Compassionate Adolescents.