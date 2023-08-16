What Makes a Great Board Game, “Schooled,” Black Teens and Suicide

In the years since the pandemic began, board game sales skyrocketed…and for good reason. They’re a fun way to connect with each other and make new friends, or enemies, depending on how competitive you are. We’re talking about the party games passed down through generations, and new trends for future family game nights with Matt Shoemaker, head of Loretta C. Duckworth Scholars Studio and tabletop game publisher Hit ’em With a Shoe. Then, in WHYY’s original podcast ‘Schooled’ host Aubri Juhasz explores the stark differences in Pennsylvania’s public schools. We’ll listen to part two today of a special series exploring the landmark case that ruled the Commonwealth’s school funding system unconstitutional. Also, the death by suicide rate for Black teens has surpassed that of white teenagers for the first time since data collecting began, according to new CDC Data. WHYY gun violence prevention reporter Sammy Caiola explains.