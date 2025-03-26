Modern marriage and motherhood

Marriage has evolved a lot over the decades. The institution used to be less about love and more about financial security and prosperity. Gender roles have also evolved, from the days when women’s only role was in the home to the message that women can have it all, easily juggling career and kids.

Today, there’s a more realistic understanding of the challenges that poses, but is marriage and motherhood today really as progressive as we imagine it to be? And what does the popularity of ‘trad wife’ influencers — who embrace a 1950s style of marriage and motherhood — say about the tradeoffs experienced by families with two career-driven parents?

Are more women clamoring to return to gender roles of the past? And can marriages ever be truly equal when it comes to balancing work, children and chores?

On this episode of Studio 2, we ask: How have gender roles in marriage changed over time? What’s worked and what hasn’t in your relationship?

Guests:

Stephanie Coontz, Director of Research and Public Education for the Council on Contemporary Families and author of the forthcoming ‘For Better AND Worse: The Problematic Past and Challenging Future of Marriage’

Jo Piazza, Journalist and author of many books including the forthcoming thriller, ‘Everyone is Lying to You.’