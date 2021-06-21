Can schools discipline students for off-campus speech?
Should schools be able to discipline students for things they say online or outside of school? Mahanoy Area School District v. B.L., a case before the Supreme Court, involves Pennsylvania high school student Brandi Levy’s F-bomb filled rant on Snapchat about not making the varsity cheerleading team. It led to her suspension from the JV team. We’ll discuss the arguments before the court about student First Amendment rights and a school’s authority to police off campus and online speech. Our guests are JEFFREY ROSEN, President and CEO of the National Constitution Center and Yale Law professor JUSTIN DRIVER, author of The Schoolhouse Gate: Public Education, the Supreme Court, and the Battle for the American Mind.