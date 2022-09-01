The legacy of Serena Williams and her final US Open

Serena Williams has dominated tennis for more than two decades with incredible passion and athleticism – and when she hinted at retirement earlier this summer, an outpouring of support proved she’s forever changed the game. But in order to get to the top of her sport, she and her sister Venus faced a steep uphill climb in an exclusive, elite, expensive and often unwelcoming sport.

Even under scrutiny for her behavior on the court, her appearance, and boldness, she smashed records, perfected a serve that is unmatched and became the mold for future players. As fans pack Arthur Ashe Stadium to witness what is perhaps her final time competing in the U.S. Open, we’ll talk about Williams’ legacy, how she transformed the sport of tennis and paved the way for future generations of players.

Guest

Ava Wallace, Sports reporter at The Washington Post (@AvaRWallace)

