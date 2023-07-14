Life Lessons from Sports with Sally Jenkins
Sportswriter Sally Jenkins shares life lessons that elite athletes and coaches have gleaned from playing competitive sports.Listen 50:37
Sports are certainly not real life, but award-winning sportswriter Sally Jenkins believes there are a lot of lessons to learn from playing games. Over her 40 year career, she’s talked with hundreds of elite athletes and coaches and found a lot of wisdom comes from the intense competition, practice, discipline and even failure. Jenkins shares insights gleaned from athletics in her new book, The Right Call: What Sports Teach Us About Work and Life.
