Guests: Aaron Moselle, Kendra Brooks, Mike Sielski

On this week’s Regional Roundup; WHYY’s AARON MOSELLE will give us an update about the legal and moral arguments against Pennsylvania’s Neshaminy High School’s mascot and football team name, The Redskins. Then, we’ll hear from KENDRA BROOKS, one of Philadelphia’s newly-elected City Councilpersons. She’ll tell us about her vision for the city, and about her Working Family’s Party. Then, Mary will talk with The Philadelphia Inquirer’s sports columnist MIKE SIELSKI about the Eagles’ high-stakes game against the New York Giants.