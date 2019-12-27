Apple Podcasts Stitcher

Regional Roundup

Air Date: December 30, 2019 10:00 am
Working Families Party candidate for City Council-at-large Kendra Brooks, at East Passyunk Recreation Center in South Philly on Election Day. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Guests: Aaron Moselle, Kendra Brooks, Mike Sielski

On this week’s Regional Roundup; WHYY’s AARON MOSELLE will give us an update about the legal and moral arguments against Pennsylvania’s Neshaminy High School’s mascot and football team name, The Redskins. Then, we’ll hear from KENDRA BROOKS, one of Philadelphia’s newly-elected City Councilpersons. She’ll tell us about her vision for the city, and about her Working Family’s Party. Then, Mary will talk with The Philadelphia Inquirer’s sports columnist MIKE SIELSKI about the Eagles’ high-stakes game against the New York Giants.

