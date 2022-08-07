Regional Roundup: August 8, 2022

Air Date: August 8, 2022 10:00 am
Former Philadelphia Eagles player Brian Westbrook, left, talks to Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter prior to an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 19, 2015, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

The number of judicial vacancies in New Jersey is reaching catastrophic levels according to attorneys in the state, who say justice is being denied to clients facing criminal charges, those seeking civil compensation for things like car accidents, or even spouses who need to dissolve a marriage or resolve custody issues. What’s behind the unprecedented shortage of judges, where are Murphy’s nominees, and can courts catch up on the backlog?

Our guest is Jeralyn Lawrence (@JeralynLaw), president of the New Jersey State Bar Association (@NJStateBar).

Almost 250 years after a Revolutionary War battle at Red Bank, researchers made a stunning discovery near the site: a mass grave containing skeletal remains of at least a dozen people, most likely Hessian soldiers, and other artifacts that will give us new insight into a hugely significant period of the 18th century. We’ll discuss the rare findings and what’s next.

Our guests are Jennifer Janofsky (@Jenjanofsky), Rowan University professor and director of Red Bank Battlefield Park, and Wade Catts, principal archaeologist at South River Heritage Consulting.

NFL’s Brian Westbrook spent 8 seasons in Philadelphia, scoring 68 regular season touchdowns as an Eagle, ranking third in team history. The running back has co-authored a children’s book about having small stature and big goals, titled The Mouse Who Played Football.

Our guests are Brian Westbrook (@36westbrook) and news veteran and co-author Lesley Van Arsdall (@LVAmedia).

