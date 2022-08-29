Regional Roundup – August 29, 2022

Air Date: August 29, 2022 10:00 am
Former Mayor Michael Nutter speaks about gun control during a press conference with then-Vice President Joe Biden and law enforcement officials at Girard College. (Emma Lee/for NewsWorks)

Philadelphia’s former two-term mayor Michael Nutter (@Michael_Nutter) is weighing in on what the city should expect from its next leader. He joins us to talk about crime and violence, education, economic vitality and the issues he thinks should be top priority for Mayor Kenney’s successor.

Anew pop up garden opens this week in Center City to memorialize victims of opioid overdose in Philadelphia – an idea that came to life after Susan Ousterman lost her son to the disease of addiction in 2020. She joins us alongside Laura Vargas (@PHLPublicHealth), a bereavement care manager at the Division of Substance Use Prevention and Harm Reduction, to discuss grief, healing, advocacy, the overdose crisis and momentum for similar projects nationwide. P

The Eagles are gearing up for kickoff after an interesting preseason, and could the Phillies pull off a string of late-summer victories? We’ll talk with Marcus Hayes (@inkstainedretch), sports columnist at The Philadelphia Inquirer.

