Regional Roundup, 3/8/21

Air Date: March 8, 2021 10:00 am
An archival image of Caroline LeCount (Courtesy of Transportationhistory.org)

An archival image of Caroline LeCount (Courtesy of Transportationhistory.org)

On this week’s Regional Roundup; Philadelphia Inquirer reporter JUSTINE McDANIEL joins us to talk about the rocky rollout of vaccinations in the Philadelphia suburbs. Then, POLITICO reporter NAHAL TOOSI joins us to talk about the influence New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez is likely to have on Joe Biden’s foreign policy agenda. Then, Villanova University history professor JUDITH GIESBERG and building conservator LORI AUMENT will tell us why they think a statue of an overlooked Philadelphia civil rights activist, Caroline LeCount, should replace Columbus’ at Marconi Plaza.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate