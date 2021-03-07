Regional Roundup, 3/8/21

On this week’s Regional Roundup; Philadelphia Inquirer reporter JUSTINE McDANIEL joins us to talk about the rocky rollout of vaccinations in the Philadelphia suburbs. Then, POLITICO reporter NAHAL TOOSI joins us to talk about the influence New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez is likely to have on Joe Biden’s foreign policy agenda. Then, Villanova University history professor JUDITH GIESBERG and building conservator LORI AUMENT will tell us why they think a statue of an overlooked Philadelphia civil rights activist, Caroline LeCount, should replace Columbus’ at Marconi Plaza.