Regional Roundup – 12/14/20

On this week’s Regional Roundup; City Council President DARRELL CLARKE joins us to talk about the recently approved construction tax and modifications to the city’s controversial property tax abatement. Then, Temple professor SARA GOLDRICK-RAB will join us to talk about how President-elect Biden’s student debt relief and higher education proposal would affect the region’s schools, students, and graduates. We’ll also hear from New Jersey teen ERIC SCHUBERT who does genealogy work in his free time to help children of adoption discover their biological lineage.