From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Historically Black Neighborhood of Swarthmore (HBNS) has stood for over a century.

But as gentrification prices out longtime residents and threatens to erase the neighborhood’s history, community leaders are scrambling to preserve the collective memory and lived experiences of the neighborhood.

On Saturday, dozens of Swarthmore residents gathered for a listening party to honor the neighborhood’s history. A live DJ from Brooklyn opened for the main event: a 25-minute podcast episode about the century-old church that has held the HBNS together.

Attendees heard the second installment of a five-episode podcast series spearheaded by HBNS resident Jeanine Osayande. She began recording elders’ stories in 2010 after she noticed how rapidly the economic and racial demographics were shifting in the neighborhood.

Today, the three-by-two block area that once housed Swarthmore’s only majority-Black neighborhood is mostly white. Many of the homes go for half-a-million dollars or more.

“There’s soon going to be this loss… of [the] voices, the memories, the stories, the contributions of the black community,” Osayande said.

One of the voices in Saturday’s presentation was Kim Durnell, a mother and longtime resident. Growing up there, she said, the world revolved around Wesley AME Church.

Durnell remembered putting on fancy hats and helping hole-punch the programs for Easter pageants with her friends.

“No matter what was going on — they could argue, fuss, and fight, but they would go right back and work together,” she recalled.