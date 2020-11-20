Regional Roundup – 11/23/20

On this week’s Regional Roundup; ED MAHON and CYNTHIA FERNANDEZ of SpotlightPA will tell us the latest on what the Republican-led Pennsylvania statehouse plans to spend the remaining $1.3 billion of COVID-19 relief money, and how their efforts are being received by citizens and small businesses. Then, Philadelphia community activist ANTON MOORE joins us to talk about the new series he co-produced about the ravages of Philadelphia’s gun violence epidemic called “The Weight of Death.” Then, we’ll hear from JOE TARSIA, who was founder and engineer at Sigma Sound Studios in Philadelphia. The hub of the legendary “Sound of Philadelphia” was recently added to the Register of Historic Places in Philadelphia, which spared it from being torn down.