Rachel Turner has a message for the shooters who killed her 17-year-old son Isaiah Odom last week.

“Put the guns away,” she said while standing on the sidewalk surrounded by loved ones Tuesday. “Put the guns down, that’s all I’m asking.”

Odom was fatally shot on a nearby street while riding his bike on Thursday, Feb. 2, just after 8:30 p.m.

“Took a life that was just beginning, didn’t even get a chance to turn 18 yet,” she said. “I ask everybody [to] just keep me in prayer so I can try to be strong.”

Odom’s family held a vigil for him Sunday. Turner said he loved making music, and was always taking care of others.

“Made sure I ate, made sure everybody had a gift for their birthdays,” she said. “They took somebody special.”