Regional Roundup – 11/01

Air Date: November 1, 2021 10:00 am
Listen 49:29
COVID-10 vaccines

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine could be distributed for use in children ages 5-11 as early as next week. (Rogelio V. Solis/AP Photo)

Tuesday’s election will have a huge impact on the political landscape in Pennsylvania – from potential changes at the state’s highest court to highly contentious local school board races. WHYY political reporter KATIE MEYER joins us to talk about why this race is different than many others and what might happen if certain candidates prevail. Then, we’re joined by Dr. LAWRENCE KLEINMAN from the Department of Pediatrics at Rutgers University’s Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. He’ll explain what’s happening with COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11, discuss the research happening behind the scenes and answer questions from parents. We’ll also talk to SELENA YIP, festival director of the Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival, about why she embraced a hybrid-virtual model for the event, and how some of this year’s films deal with the tragedy of Coronavirus and anti-Asian racism.

Subscribe for more Radio Times

Other shows break the news. Radio Times puts it back together.

Ways to Listen

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate