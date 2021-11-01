Regional Roundup – 11/01

Tuesday’s election will have a huge impact on the political landscape in Pennsylvania – from potential changes at the state’s highest court to highly contentious local school board races. WHYY political reporter KATIE MEYER joins us to talk about why this race is different than many others and what might happen if certain candidates prevail. Then, we’re joined by Dr. LAWRENCE KLEINMAN from the Department of Pediatrics at Rutgers University’s Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. He’ll explain what’s happening with COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11, discuss the research happening behind the scenes and answer questions from parents. We’ll also talk to SELENA YIP, festival director of the Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival, about why she embraced a hybrid-virtual model for the event, and how some of this year’s films deal with the tragedy of Coronavirus and anti-Asian racism.