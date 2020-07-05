Regional Roundup – 07/06/2020

Air Date: July 6, 2020 10:00 am
Pennsylvania Ballet Director Angel Corella (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Guests: Jennifer Bennett, Alex Stewart, Joe Hernandez, Angel Corella

This week; homeless encampments in Philadelphia are becoming hubs of activism on behalf of the unhomed, as well as resource centers for those in need of medical care and food. Today, we’re joined by JENNIFER BENNETT of OccupyPHA, and ALEX STEWART of the Workers Revolutionary Collective about the encampments and the demands they have for assuaging the growing need for shelter. Then, well talk with WHYY’s JOE HERNANDEZ about Tuesday’s primary election in New Jersey. We’ll hear about some of the high-profile races in the state, as well as how the state will handle mail-in voting. We’ll also be joined by The Pennsylvania Ballet’s artistic director ANGEL CORELLA, about what the company has been up to since closing for the pandemic, and how the performers and choreographers are staying sharp and in-shape in their off-time. 

