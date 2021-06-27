Donate

Regional Roundup – 06/28/21

Air Date: June 28, 2021 10:00 am
Plastic bags can be seen through the window of a restaurant

Starting July 1st, businesses will be required to post informal signage alerting customers that the City's plastic bag ban will go into full effect in October. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

More progress in the multi-phase rollout of Philadelphia’s single-use plastic bag legislation this week – businesses will be required to post informal signage alerting customers of the ban starting July 1st. We start our hour talking with the City’s Director of Sustainability CHRISTINE KNAPP about the plastic bag ban and how it will impact customers, businesses, the city and the environment. Then, we’re joined by STACY SHAMBURGER of West End Neighborhood House, a community home that serves former foster youth who “age-out” of the Delaware foster care system. We’ll also check in with MIKE SIELSKI, sports columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer, for an update on all things Philly sports.

