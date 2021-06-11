Donate

Regional Roundup – 06/14/21

Air Date: June 14, 2021 10:00 am
Migrating red knots (Photo: Business wire)

On today’s Regional Roundup, former Mayor of Philadelphia MICHAEL NUTTER joins us to discuss his personal journey with prostate cancer and the importance of early detection. Since his surgery last year, he’s advocated for a controversial screening method and pointed out racial disparities that exist in the diagnosis and treatment of the disease. Also, in Pennsylvania, state House Republicans are proposing legislation that would overhaul existing election rules. Philadelphia Inquirer’s JONATHAN LAI gives us an update on bills in Harrisburg calling for stricter voter ID laws, limitations on early voting and other restrictions introduced last week. Finally, we’ll talk with DR. JOANNA BURGER about the crisis threatening an entire species of birds that pass through the Delaware Bay during their migration every year. A recent census showed the lowest population of red knots on record, prompting experts to demand emergency action as the very real possibility of extinction looms.

