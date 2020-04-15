Productivity and physical touch during coronavirus

Air Date: April 15, 2020
Peck's Food owner Theodore Peck touches hands with a customer through window glass while closing his storefront due to the coronavirus outbreak, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Peck's Food owner Theodore Peck touches hands with a customer through window glass while closing his storefront due to the coronavirus outbreak, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

As the weeks of quarantine continue to mount, so do photos of impressive sourdough loaves, complex knitting projects, and home improvement DIYs on social media. But if you’re not feeling particularly productive during your days at home, you’re not alone. VAILE WRIGHT, Director of Clinical Research and Quality at the American Psychological Association, joins to talk about burnout, boredom, and why it’s okay to give yourself a break. Then, we know that human touch is vital for our emotional and mental wellbeing. But physical touch can also boost our immune and nervous systems and improve sleep. So how can we cope during this period of touch deprivation? TIFFANY FIELD, director of the Touch Research Institute at the University of Miami School of Medicine joins to discuss why humans need skin-to-skin contact and how to remain healthy during this period of physical distancing.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

Part of the series

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate