Online pornography: Do we need an age limit?

Research finds most kids have been exposed to online porn by the time they turn 12. The result? Their still-developing brains can form ideas about sex, bodies, and relationships that are based on performances — some graphic and violent — not real life. A Texas law mandating age verification for porn sites is before the Supreme Court, and while porn is a huge problem for underage viewers, the case brings up wider concerns about free speech.

Experts wonder if we could limit kids’ access to sexually explicit material without furthering a culture of shame for adults who consume or create pornography. Others say it’s time to consider how pornography affects people of all ages.

Today on Studio 2 we ask: How do you think the widespread availability of online pornography has changed how people, especially children, think about sex and relationships?

Guests:

Debby Herbenick – Director of the Center for Sexual Health Promotion at Indiana University

Erica Smith – Sex educator and creator of the Purity Culture Dropout Program