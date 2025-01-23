Online pornography: Do we need an age limit?
The Supreme Court heard arguments about a Texas law that would block kids from viewing pornography online through age verification systems. Is it time to teach about porn?Listen 51:28
Research finds most kids have been exposed to online porn by the time they turn 12. The result? Their still-developing brains can form ideas about sex, bodies, and relationships that are based on performances — some graphic and violent — not real life. A Texas law mandating age verification for porn sites is before the Supreme Court, and while porn is a huge problem for underage viewers, the case brings up wider concerns about free speech.
Experts wonder if we could limit kids’ access to sexually explicit material without furthering a culture of shame for adults who consume or create pornography. Others say it’s time to consider how pornography affects people of all ages.
Today on Studio 2 we ask: How do you think the widespread availability of online pornography has changed how people, especially children, think about sex and relationships?
Guests:
Debby Herbenick – Director of the Center for Sexual Health Promotion at Indiana University
Erica Smith – Sex educator and creator of the Purity Culture Dropout Program
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.