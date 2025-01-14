After more than two years of fierce debate, the Philadelphia 76ers have abandoned their plans to build a new downtown arena, surprising many residents and city officials, including Mayor Cherelle Parker, who is embracing what she called a “curveball.”

The updated plan calls for a new facility co-owned by the Sixers and Flyers to be built in the South Philadelphia stadium district in a deal that appeases Sixers’ leadership, Comcast Spectacor, the building trades unions, and the Chinatown coalition that opposed the downtown stadium.

Officials say the plan also includes a yet-to-be-detailed idea for revitalizing Market East and the promise of a better chance of securing a WNBA team.

How did this new deal come together? Who are the winners and losers? Who leveraged who? Why wasn’t the deal reached sooner, before Philadelphia City Council and the mayor greenlit the downtown plan?

On this episode of Studio 2, we dig into those questions and get

your reactions to this surprising twist.

Guests:

Daniel Pearson, Philadelphia Inquirer editorial board writer

Kathryn Ott Lovell, President and CEO of the Philadelphia Visitor Center Corporation

Kendra Brooks, Philadelphia City Councilmember At-Large