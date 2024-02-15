Why Risky Play is Important, ‘The Chinese Menu’ for Lunar New Year

Taking risks can be beneficial for child development and safety, and even reduce the likelihood of injuries. A new study suggests more speed, higher heights and rough and tumble play are hugely important for young kids. Dr. Mariana Brussoni, professor at the University of British Columbia, asks parents to take a step back and allow kids to let loose. And, a new playground at FDR Park puts it all to the test. We’ll talk with Meghan Talarowski, executive director of Studio Ludo, the local non-profit that helped design the adventure space for young and old Philadelphians.

Lunar New Year festivities started last weekend as families gathered to celebrate the start of the Year of the Dragon. Children’s book author Grace Lin and James Beard award-winning Philadelphia restaurateur Ellen Yin share their favorite traditions. Lin’s new book, The Chinese Menu, tells the origins of Chinese and Chinese American foods, from fortune cookies to dumplings to Buddha’s delight. Ellen Yin shares her memories in the kitchen, which led her to The Wonton Project, serving up delicious food to combat anti-Asian hate.