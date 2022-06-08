Philadelphia’s cycle of gun violence: trauma, healing and possible solutions

The mass shooting on Philadelphia’s South Street this past weekend left three people dead and 11 others injured. It has shocked a city which is already coping with an epidemic of gun violence and comes just weeks after the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde. So far this year, 200 people have been killed with guns in Philadelphia and over a thousand injured in shootings.

This violence has been a daily reality for many residents but now, with the national spotlight on the issue of gun violence yet again, will a new focus bring the attention and resources needed for change? Today, a conversation on the gun violence that is plaguing the city — the causes, possible solutions and the resources needed to make Philly’s streets safe.

Guests

Danielle Outlaw, Philadelphia Police Commissioner @PhillyPolice

Terrez McCleary, Co-founder of Moms Bonded by Grief

Reuben Jones, Executive Director of Frontline Dads @Frontlinedads

Rosalind Pichardo, Founder of Operation Save Our City and a trauma advocate @roz_pichardo