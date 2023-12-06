Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney’s Exit Interview
The 99th Mayor of Philadelphia, Jim Kenney, is finishing his final term, clearing a path for the city's next leader. He joins us to reflect on his time in office.
After two terms as mayor of Philadelphia and over 20 years on City Council, Mayor Jim Kenney will leave behind his office – and a complex legacy – at the beginning of the year. We’ll talk about the highs and lows throughout his eight years in office, from the gun violence and opioid epidemics to the many challenges surrounding the pandemic and social unrest during his second term. He joins us for a special live exit interview.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.