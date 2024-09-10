Analyzing what’s at stake in the Trump-Harris debate
Ahead of what could be one of the most significant presidential debates in American history, WHYY’s Studio 2 breaks down what’s at stake.Listen 51:52
Ahead of what could be one of the most significant presidential debates in American history, WHYY’s Studio 2 breaks down what’s at stake in the first meeting of former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. How can the candidates win over voters? Could this matchup reshape the race?
Guests:
JJ Balaban, Democratic admaker for Technicolor Political
Vince Galko, Republican political strategist with Mercury Public Affairs
Diana Mutz, professor of political science and communication at the University of Pennsylvania
