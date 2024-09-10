Analyzing what’s at stake in the Trump-Harris debate

Ahead of what could be one of the most significant presidential debates in American history, WHYY’s Studio 2 breaks down what’s at stake.

Air Date: September 10, 2024 12:00 pm
Listen 51:52
Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to debate for the first time on September 10 at the National Constitution Center.

Ahead of what could be one of the most significant presidential debates in American history, WHYY’s Studio 2 breaks down what’s at stake in the first meeting of former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. How can the candidates win over voters? Could this matchup reshape the race?

 

Guests:

JJ Balaban, Democratic admaker for Technicolor Political

Vince Galko, Republican political strategist with Mercury Public Affairs

Diana Mutz, professor of political science and communication at the University of Pennsylvania

