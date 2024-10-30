Pa. election security and the key down-ballot races

With the election just 6 days away, we check in with the Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt about election security and misinformation before voters head to the polls. He says Pennsylvanians have already mailed in over 2 million ballot applications.

We’re also checking in on some of the consequential races down the ballot in Pennsylvania that could determine control in Harrisburg and the congress, including the close contest between Sen Bob Casey and Dave McCormick. We have a trio of reporters to fill us in on the key races.

Guests

Secretary Al Schmidt, Secretary of the Commonwealth

Julia Terruso, national politics reporter for The Philadelphia Inquirer

Marc Levy, Pennsylvania politics and government for the Associated Press

Stephen Caruso, Capitol reporter for Spotlight PA