Guest: Lacy Crawford

When LACY CRAWFORD was 15, she was sexually assaulted by two upperclassmen at an elite New Hampshire boarding school. In addition to coping with the horrors of the abuse, Crawford also faced resistance from the school, which tried to cover up the incident, even hiding from her the fact that she had contracted an STD from the assault. Crawford joins us to talk about new memoir, Notes on a Silencing, about her experience, the role gender and power played in the attack and the aftermath, and the lengths institutions go to protect themselves.