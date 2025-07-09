Gisele Barreto Fetterman on ‘Radical Tenderness’

In May 2022 when John Fetterman was campaigning to be the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate, his wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, noticed a slight droop in his mouth and sensed that something was terribly wrong. She demanded they go to the hospital over her husband’s objections and it’s lucky they did. He was having a stroke. After he won the seat, she noticed how sad he was. He was later hospitalized for depression.

Today our guest is Gisele Barreto Fetterman, who has gone from undocumented immigrant to activist, philanthropist and now author. Her new book is titled Radical Tenderness. We’ll talk about why vulnerability is a source of strength, why crying doesn’t make you weak, and her transition from invisibility to the public eye.