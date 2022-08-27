Bonus Interview: Dan Rather on ‘What Unites Us’

Veteran broadcaster DAN RATHER has interviewed every president since Dwight Eisenhower, save for Donald Trump, and has covered the world’s biggest stories of the past six decades. In his book, What Unites Us: Reflections on Patriotism, Rather shares his observations about the American identity, the state of journalism, and the institutions that make up the nation.

In 2017, Marty talked with Rather about journalism, American history and why he is hopeful for the future. His book has been called, “a full-throated celebration of the national spirit and its potential to persevere in spite of dangers foreign and domestic.”