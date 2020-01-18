Apple Podcasts Stitcher

Working class Americans on a “Tightrope”

Air Date: January 21, 2020 10:00 am
Mike Stepp, one of Nick's former neighbours who has been homeless for around a decade, prepares to sleep in his regular spot in downtown McMinnville, Oregon, August 7, 2018. Dave has been sober for 13 years, and has managed to turn his life around and run a successful business out of his home with his wife, april. (Credit: Lynsey Addario)

Guest: Nicholas Kristof

New York Times columnist, NICHOLAS KRISTOF looks at the struggles facing working class communities across the country in a new book, TightropeAmericans Reaching for Hope. The book, co-authored with his writing partner and wife Sheryl WuDunn, starts off in his own hometown of Yarnhill, Oregon, where about a quarter of his school classmates have died of addiction, obesity, suicide, or reckless accidents. Kristof comes in to talk about his deeply personal examination of rural poverty and a generation that’s losing ground.

