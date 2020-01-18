Guest: Nicholas Kristof

New York Times columnist, NICHOLAS KRISTOF looks at the struggles facing working class communities across the country in a new book, Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope. The book, co-authored with his writing partner and wife Sheryl WuDunn, starts off in his own hometown of Yarnhill, Oregon, where about a quarter of his school classmates have died of addiction, obesity, suicide, or reckless accidents. Kristof comes in to talk about his deeply personal examination of rural poverty and a generation that’s losing ground.