Get ready to groove into the weekend early! It’s New Music Friday … on a Thursday, on Studio 2. We celebrate the latest sounds hitting the airwaves, from chart-topping hits to underground gems. We discuss the songs that went viral this summer, those that have us hitting repeat, and those with the potential to become tomorrow’s anthems. Joining us are two of the most knowledgeable voices in music: Tara Murtha, local music writer and author of Ode to Billie Joe for the 33 1/3 series, and John Morrison, a familiar voice on WXPN and a true connoisseur of all things musical.

And we want to hear from you. What is your favorite HOT 100 track right now? Call 215-351-0525 or email studio2@whyy.org.