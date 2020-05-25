Donate

“Nature’s Best Hope:” backyard conservation

Air Date: May 26, 2020 10:00 am
Monarch butterflies in the University of Delaware Botanical Garden in Newark, Del. (Douglas Tallamy/Timber Press via AP)

Monarch butterflies in the University of Delaware Botanical Garden in Newark, Del. (Douglas Tallamy/Timber Press via AP)

Guests: Anthony Leiserowitz, Doug Tallamy

If American’s replanted half of their lawns with native plants, shrubs and trees, we would have more wildlife habitat than all the national parks combined.  University of Delaware entomology professor DOUG TALLAMY makes a case for a “homegrown national park” to support declining bird and insect numbers. We’ll talk with Tallamy about how individuals can make a difference by planting native species in their yards, gardens or patio containers. His new book is Nature’s Best Hope: A New Approach to Conservation that Starts in Your Backyard.  But first, many climate scientists and activists worry that in the midst of the pandemic, concern about climate change will fall by the wayside. But a new survey shows that surprisingly, people’s opinions about global warming haven’t changed. ANTHONY LEISEROWITZ, lead author of the new study and director of the Yale Program on Climate Change explains how Americans are thinking about climate change during the COVID-19 crisis.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate