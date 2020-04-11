Nature scavenger hunt, anyone? The Franklin Institute starts with spotted lanternfly eggs

Rachel Valletta, an environmental scientist at the Franklin Institute who also goes by “Dr. Don,” is crouching next to a red maple tree in the woods by Lemon Hill Mansion in Fairmount Park.

She’s scraping off a light gray patch the size of a thumb from over the tree’s trunk with an old credit card, removing parts of it and showing them to a smartphone camera.

“If you can see here, I have individual layers, they look almost like little tiny black seeds. Now, those are the individual eggs inside there. They’re stuck to the tree and they’re being held safely in by that egg casing,” she said. “Until we come along, that is.”

They’re spotted lanternfly eggs. And the gray patches are egg masses, containing between 30 to 50 eggs each.

The infamous invasive insect that has spread out to 26 counties in Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia, lays down its eggs in masses on the bark of trees or other smooth surfaces in September. Tiny black spotted nymphs start hatching right at this time. By July, they’ll become the 1-inch, beautiful but destructive grayish insect that everyone was asked to kill last year.

Which is why Valletta is teaching children and their parents how to hunt egg masses and destroy the eggs using nothing but an old credit card and a plastic bag with a lining of hand sanitizer. It’s the perfect time to kill many of them at one time, she says.

“So get out your plastic cards and get ready to scrape these suckers,” Valletta said, while hosting a Facebook Live session with about 150 viewers watching from home.