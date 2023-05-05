Managing the Challenges of Motherhood

Moms are under constant pressure to do it all — and it takes a toll on their well-being. We explore the myth of the perfect mom.

Air Date: May 5, 2023
Listen 49:35

If you look around for Mother’s Day gifts, you’ll probably see stuff like bubble baths, spa days, yoga classes — a whole slew of things aimed at promoting “self-care” for tireless (but actually exhausted) moms.

But for a lot of overwhelmed mothers, self-care becomes just another box to tick — another item on an endless to-do list that never gets finished. The demands of modern motherhood can be overwhelming: Moms are expected to do it all and do it perfectly — even if that means compromising their own well-being.
On this episode, we talk about the challenges of motherhood, and how moms can find the space and time to take care of themselves. We talk with a perinatal psychiatrist about the contradictory demands of motherhood, and why bubble baths aren’t the answer; hear about an initiative to help mothers dealing with postpartum depression; and learn about the unexpected ways that motherhood changes the brain.

Also heard on this week’s episode:

  • Forget bubble baths and scented candles — for this year’s Mother’s Day, find out what science says moms really need to achieve true well-being.
  • Ahead of this year’s Mother’s Day, we bust the myth of the perfect mom, and figure out what real self-care can look like.

Segments from this episode

