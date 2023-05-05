Managing the Challenges of Motherhood
If you look around for Mother’s Day gifts, you’ll probably see stuff like bubble baths, spa days, yoga classes — a whole slew of things aimed at promoting “self-care” for tireless (but actually exhausted) moms.
But for a lot of overwhelmed mothers, self-care becomes just another box to tick — another item on an endless to-do list that never gets finished. The demands of modern motherhood can be overwhelming: Moms are expected to do it all and do it perfectly — even if that means compromising their own well-being.
On this episode, we talk about the challenges of motherhood, and how moms can find the space and time to take care of themselves. We talk with a perinatal psychiatrist about the contradictory demands of motherhood, and why bubble baths aren’t the answer; hear about an initiative to help mothers dealing with postpartum depression; and learn about the unexpected ways that motherhood changes the brain.
- We talk with perinatal psychiatrist Pooja Lakshmin about the growing toll she’s seen motherhood take on new moms, the pressure of changing social expectations, and how boundaries — not bubble baths — can create a path to true well-being. Her new book is called “Real Self-Care: A Transformative Program for Redefining Wellness (Crystals, Cleanses, and Bubble Baths Not Included).”
- When health-and-science journalist Chelsea Conaboy first became a mother, she was surprised to find that the maternal instinct she’d heard about for years wasn’t kicking in. That led Conaboy to investigate some of our long-held beliefs about motherhood — and how they influence our ways of thinking and behaving. Her new book is called “Mother Brain: How Neuroscience Is Rewriting the Story of Parenthood.”
- Forget bubble baths and scented candles — for this year’s Mother’s Day, find out what science says moms really need to achieve true well-being.
- Ahead of this year’s Mother’s Day, we bust the myth of the perfect mom, and figure out what real self-care can look like.
