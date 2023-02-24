Looking at Rising Anxiety in a Different Way

Looking at Rising Anxiety in a Different WayListen 04:52
Anxiety disorders are on the rise in this country, especially since the pandemic.
What are the reasons for this steep increase? In their weekly conversation, WHYY’s Maiken Scott and psychologist Dan Gottlieb discuss anxiety, and Dan suggests a different way to look at the issue.
