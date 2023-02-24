Looking at Rising Anxiety in a Different Way

Air Date: February 24, 2023
Listen 04:52

Anxiety disorders are on the rise in this country, especially since the pandemic.
What are the reasons for this steep increase? In their weekly conversation, WHYY’s Maiken Scott and psychologist Dan Gottlieb discuss anxiety, and Dan suggests a different way to look at the issue.

Voices in the Family

Voices in the Family

Thoughtful discussions led by family psychologist Dan Gottlieb, Ph.D., Voices in the Family highlights issues and experiences that affect individuals and society.

