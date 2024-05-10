Lightening the Load of Motherhood
Modern motherhood can feel impossible — from juggling kids and work, to finding a quiet moment for self-care. We look at how to lighten the load of being a mom.Listen 48:30
We hear all the time about the joys of motherhood — the incomparable sense of love, the magic of watching your kids discover the world, the pride and fulfillment of seeing them grow. But motherhood can also be a grind. These days, moms are expected not only to care for their kids, but to grow their careers — all while juggling housework, swimming lessons, doctor’s appointments, play groups, the family calendar, and more.
On this episode, we take a look at the experience of modern motherhood — the challenges, the sometimes impossible standards, and strategies some moms have developed to not just maintain their sanity but to thrive. We talk with therapist Erica Djossa about her new book “Releasing the Mother Load: How to Carry Less and Enjoy Motherhood More,” hear about how one surgeon successfully pushed her department to become more friendly to new mothers, and how a diagnosis of breast cancer changed and deepened the bond between a mother and her son.
ALSO HEARD:
- Juggling the demands of motherhood and work is a challenge for many moms — but that goes double for surgeons, a field where pulling long shifts and being able to roll with the punches is a baseline expectation. Alan Yu talks with one woman who almost quit her residency after becoming pregnant — and how she fought her way through, opening the door for other future surgeons with kids.
Segments from this episode
