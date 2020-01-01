Happy New Year from WHYY!

Kiley Reid’s “Such a Fun Age” / Martha Graham Cracker

Air Date: January 2, 2020 10:00 am
(photo credit, David Goddard)

Guests: Kiley Reid, Martha Graham Cracker

Philadelphia based-writer KILEY REID’s debut novel Such a Fun Age, is receiving wide praise for being both a page-turner and a book that tackles the weighty issues of race and class. Reid’s story, set in Philly, is about the relationship between a young black babysitter and her wealthy white employer. Emira, a 25-year old post-grad works part-time as a nanny for Alix, a wealthy social influencer. Their tenuous relationship becomes even more fraught after Emira is interrogated at an upscale grocery store and accused of kidnapping Alix’s child. Reid comes in to talk to Marty about writing her first book, and about being black in America. Then, Philadelphia’s famous drag queen, MARTHA GRAHAM CRACKER, aka Dito Van Reigersberg, stops by to talk about her retirement, her new album of original songs called, Lashed but Not Leashed, and what’s next.

